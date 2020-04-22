Distribution of relief items from Tropical Cyclone (TC) Harold damage

22nd April, 2020 The National Emergency Management Office (NEMO) commenced distribution of relief items to Tropical Cyclone (TC) Harold affected communities on Wednesday 15th April 2020. NEMO and participating agencies completed the initial damage assessment (IDA) on Tuesday 14th April 2020 which provided specific information on those affected by the strong winds and storm surge from TC Harold, category four (4).

NEMO with its local partners Mainstreaming of Rural Development Innovation Tonga (MORDI), Caritas and Tonga National Youth Council (TNYC), worked together to distribute identified relief supplies to the affected communities immediately after the assessment stage.

These teams covered the districts of Hihifo, Vaheloto, Vahe Vaini, Vahe Tatakamotonga, Kolomotu’a and Kolofo’ou and will complete distributing items in Vahe Hahake today. These teams will continue to provide further relief items to affected communities, where required.

The items provided to the affected communities include tents, tarpaulin covers, hygiene kits, shelter kits, jerry cans, solar lights and kitchen sets.

Relief items were also shipped to ‘Eua on Monday 13th April 2020 on VOEA Neiafu. * On Wednesday15th April 2020, a second shipment on the VOEA *Ngahau Koula consisting of Shelter Kits by MORDI Tonga and other non-food items were sent to ‘Eua. These were distributed to all affected households by NEMO-MEIDECC accompanied by MORDI Tonga and the District Officers of Ohonua.

Issued by the: National Emergency Management Office.