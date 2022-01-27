Distribution of relief items continues tomorrow [EN/TO]

The distribution of relief items donated by Australia, New Zealand, Japan and China to evacuees from ‘Atata, Mango, Nomuka and affected families will continue tomorrow.

Prime Minister Hon Hu’akavameiliku alongside the Deputy Prime Minister Hon Poasi Tei visited the National Emergency Management Office warehouse at Matatoa to check the distribution plans and schedules.

CEO for MEIDECC Mr Paula Ma’u said, “Our development partners have donated relief items consisting of hygiene kits, kitchen kits, tool kits, generators, tarps, masks, water blasters and other items.”

He said that the relief supplies were transported to Tonga via humanitarian flights and have been quarantined at Fua’amotu International Airport for 72 hours.

“The supplies were then transported to NEMO’s new warehouse at Matatoa after the quarantine period.”

He stated that the government’s distribution list have been prepared and the priorities are the evacuees from ‘Atata, Mango and Nomuka as well as the affected families in Tongatapu, Ha’apai and ‘Eua.

International Humanitarian Support

Three naval ships from Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom are scheduled to arrive Tonga this week with relief items.

Meanwhile the cargoes offloaded from HMNZS Aotearoa have completed its 72 hours quarantine and was released to NEMO today.

HMNZS Aotearoa departed Tonga this afternoon.

ENDS

Issued by the: Ministry of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment, Climate Change & Communications