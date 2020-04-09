Declaration of State of Emergency (Tropical Cyclone Harold) for Tonga

**PURSUANT **to section 32 of the Emergency Management Act 2007, and having being satisfied that an emergency is happening or is about to happen in the Kingdom due to the destructive force winds and sea rises caused by severe Tropical Cyclone Harold, and that it is necessary for emergency powers to be exercised in order to prevent or minimise the loss of human life, illness or injury, property loss or damage, and damage to environment, I hereby declare that a ‘State of Emergency’ exists in all the land and sea areas of Tonga commencing from 10:00am on 8 April, 2020.

This declaration of a State of Emergency will expire at 10:00am on 6 May, 2020 unless terminated earlier by the Prime Minister.

DECLARED **at Nuku’alofa, 8th day of **April 2020.