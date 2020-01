De-Activation of Fua’amotu Tropical Cyclone Warnings Centre Notice (Sunday 19th January / 4:00 PM)

TROPICAL CYCLONE "TINO" (CATEGORY 2) WAS LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE 26.2 SOUTH, LONGITUDE 168.3 WEST OR ABOUT 600KM TO 1400KM FROM THE WHOLE KINGDOM OF TONGA AT 2:00PM THIS AFTERNOON. ON ITS CURRENT TRACK, TROPICAL CYCLONE TINO (CATEGORY 2) IS MOVING SOUTHEAST AT THE SPEED OF 30 KNOTS (60KM/HR). THE MAXIMUM WINDS NEAR ITS CENTER IS ABOUT 50-60 KNOTS (100-120KM/HR). ON ITS CURRENT TRACK, TROPICAL CYCLONE "TINO" IS EXPECTED TO LIE AT ABOUT 2000KM AWAY FROM THE KINGDOM OF TONGA SOUTHEAST OF THE KINGFDOM OF TONGA AT 7:00PM THIS EVENING AND GALE FORCE WINDS WILL NO LONGER AFFECT THE GROUP. THE FUAAMOTU TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING CENTRE IS NOW DE-ACTIVATED AND THE NATIONAL WEATHER FORECASTING CENTER IS NOW BACK TO ROUTINE OPERATIONS AT 4:00PM TODAY.