De-activation of Fua’amotu Tropical Cyclone Warning Center Notice

Date/Time of Activation Thursday 04" April / 6:00PM

De-activation # / Season 3/2019-2020

De-activation Narrative

SEVERE TROPICAL CYCLONE "HAROLD" (CATEGORY 4) WAS LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE 24.7 SOUTH, LONGITUDE 170.3 WEST OR ABOUT 595KM SOUTHEAST OF ‘EUA OR 625KM SOUTHEAST OF NUKU’ALGFA 6:00PM THIS AFTERNOON. ON ITS CURRENT TRACK, SEV. TROPICAL CYCLONE TINO (CATEGORY 4) IS MOVING SGUTHEAST AT THE SPEED OF 30 KNOTS (GOKM/HR). THE MAXIMUM WINDS NEAR ITS CENTER IS ABOUT 100KNOTS (200KM/HR}. ON ITS CURRENT TRACK, SEV. TROPICAL CYCLONE "HAROLD" IS EXPECTED TO LIE AT ASOUT S950KM AWAY FROM THE KINGDOM OF TONGA TO THE SOUTHEAST OF NUKU’ALOFA BY 1:00AM TOMORROW MORNING (10/04/2020) AND GALE FORCE WINDS WILL NO LONGER AFFECT THE GROUP.