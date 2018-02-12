12 Feb 2018

Cyclone Gita: Tonga 'prepares for worst' as category four storm approaches

Report
from Australian Broadcasting Corporation
Published on 12 Feb 2018 View Original

Tens of thousands of people on Tonga's main island are preparing for the worst as Cyclone Gita bears down with category four force.

Bringing destructive winds and storm surges, Gita is expected to start affecting the island Tongatapu, where more than 70,000 people live, on Monday afternoon.

Tonga's National Emergency Management Office said it was still calm in the capital but that was expected to change soon.

"From our end we are alerting people to be prepared," director of Tonga's National Emergency Management Office Leveni Aho said.

"It's still pretty calm in Nukualofa at the moment, but it's giving us every opportunity to prepare.

Authorities said Gita was expected to develop into a category five cyclone and was already packing winds of 165 kilometres per hour with gusts of 230kph.

A state of emergency has been declared and Mr Aho said there would be a high danger period of about 24 hours.

"About 1 o'clock today to 1 o'clock tomorrow afternoon," he said.

"We're advising people to stay tuned to their radios."

Cyclone Gita leaves Apia under water

Neighbouring countries American Samoa and Samoa suffered significant damage over the weekend with Samoa declaring a state of emergency.

The cyclone hit early on Saturday, causing widespread flooding and forcing about 300 people in Samoa to evacuate their homes.

Much of the capital, Apia, was left under water and schools were still closed as the clean-up continued.

Samoa's Red Cross said people were well prepared after learning lessons from a devastating cyclone five years ago.

"It is actually a repetition of what happened during Cyclone Evan in 2012," Samoa Red Cross secretary-general Tautala Mauala said.

"There has been heavy flooding, especially in central Apia.

"The same families that were affected [last time] are again affected from this flooding."

Australian Broadcasting Corporation:

© ABC

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.