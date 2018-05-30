Country Gender Assessment of Agriculture and Rural Livelihoods Validation Workshop

30th May 2018 More than 20 participants from line ministries and private sectors are attending a one and a half-day workshop on Country Gender Assessment of Agriculture and Rural Livelihoods Validation at the Basilica conference room.

The workshop is hosted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs through the Women’s Affairs Division aiming to improve the comprehension of gender perspectives of rural livelihoods in order to develop effective strategies to support food security, nutrition and resilience.

Chief Executive Officer of MAFF Dr. Viliami Manu said, “The country gender assessment of agriculture and the rural sector in Tonga is aimed at improving the awareness of gender perspectives of rural livelihoods. It is our firm belief that we in the Government of Tonga can better develop effective strategies to support food security, nutrition and resilience.”

“The country gender assessment will provide information to have better awareness and understanding of the roles of gender in rural livelihoods. That includes changes in those roles as a result of migration of family members or changes of environment as in natural disasters which will specifically, define the needs of men and women to improve their livelihoods”, he added.

Dr. Manu reminded the gathering with the experience of category-4 Cyclone Gita earlier this year and the fact that Tonga rank second as the most inherent disaster prone country in the world.

“Tonga must continuously learn, adapt and continuously change the way we live from time to time. In order to do this, we need to better understand and learn from the different experiences of all men and women. Tonga Strategic Development Framework 2015 – 2025 (TSDF II) has seven National Outcomes, of which the third outcome aspire for ‘a more inclusive, sustainable and empowering human development with gender equality’”.

He said that we can only achieve this if we all work together to empower our women and men equally and contribute to the implementation of commitments we made in the government’s gender development policy.

He also stated that as for those in the agriculture sector, this means acknowledging the diverse contribution of both women and men in agriculture and rural livelihoods.

“We need to be aware of their respective roles, their skills, but also the constraints they face when we develop our policies and programmes and deliver our services. It also means that we need to make sure we allocate the resources needed. We do need to improve the production of information and conduct gender analysis in all dimensions of our Ministry.”

Dr. Manu acknowledged the enabling contributions from SPC, FAO and the Australian programme “Pacific Women Shaping Pacific Development” for supporting this study, in collaboration with the Government of Tonga through the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Internal Affairs – specifically with the Women’s Affairs Department and the Local Government Department.

Issued by the Ministry of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment, Climate Change and Communication