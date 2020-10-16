Commissioning of new classrooms for Tonga College ‘Atele

15th October, 2020 The Minister of Education and Training, Honourable Siaosi Sovaleni was the Guest of Honour at the commissioning of new classrooms at Tonga College ‘Atele, Tongatapu.

The new building has two classrooms and a store room. The classrooms have an area of 100m2 and can accommodate 50 – 60 students. A four classrooms building was repaired. This contruction costs TOP1,212,200.00.

This construction is under the Pacific Resilience Program (PREP) project led by the Ministry of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment Climate Change and Communications (MEIDECC) and co-funded by the World Bank and the Australian Government.

The PREP project includes the retrofitting/repairing and reconstructing of school buildings which were damaged by Tropical Cyclone Gita that hit Tonga and ‘Eua in February 2018. There are 25 schools in the project; building 33 new buildings and repairing 10. It is a total of more than 110 classrooms in Tongatapu, ‘Eua and Vava’u and cost approximately TOP$28 million.

Mr. Sekona Tu’ipulotu warmly welcomed the guests and thankfully informed the Guest of Honour and the guests that, since the damage caused by Cyclone Gita to the classrooms, the collaborative effort of the society, Government Ministries and working partners have produced the magnificent outcome witnessed today.

Rev. Taniela Tamo’ua blessed the new classrooms and emphasised the importance of God as the foundation of the construction and quoted Psalm 127:1 – “Unless the LORD builds the house, its builders labor in vain. Unless the Lord watches over the city, the watchmen stand guard in vain,” in which our children will be safe and secure.

Mr. Paula Ma’u reported that, “These constructions are under the resilience program of the Pacific Resilience Program or PREP. PREP is a Pacific regional program, which aims at strengthening early warning and preparedness; resilient investments or build back better; and financial protection against disasters.”

Mrs. Natalia Palu Latu informatively stated that, “By the end of 2020, more than 9000 students, around 40% of Tonga’s primary and secondary school will benefet in 25 schools with forty-four school bui;dings and more than 112 classrooms.”

Honourable Siaosi Sovaleni proudly said that, “These classrooms are safer and will contribute to providing safer learning environment for you, our children. A positive environment that our students look forward to and come to every morning. A safer environment that reduces anxiety, a learning environment conducive for our children to explore, learn and grow.”

Mr. Sione Angakehe Tafuna expressed the PTA’s gratitude, “I represent the struggling parents. It is with gratitude that we come together before Him, for we know that God hears. We are grateful for the great contributions from our shareholders: the great Government of Australia; the financial support from the World Bank and various Ministries who have worked together, so that the humbled mothers and father like me can stand here and say, Thank God.”

The Australian High Commissioner to Tonga, HE Adrian Morrison; Dr. Netatua Prescott Taufatofua; Fifita Holeva Tuku’aho; Mr. Viliami Sisifa the Managing Director of the Kiwi (Tonga) Construction and employees; Tonga College Exstudents; Paula Kava and Cardno representatives; Senior Education Officers; Project Management Unit representatives; members of the clergy; the town officer; principal, parents, teachers, and Mafi-to-ki-Manamo’ui and students of Tonga College were also present to celebrate this prestigous event.

The designing and supervision of the construction was done by Cardno, an Australian Company, and the construction was done by a local contractor, the Kiwi (Tonga) Construction.

ENDS

For further information contact: ‘Elina Kaufusi Bloomfield, t: (676) 23-160, e: elinakb1466@yahoo.com.au PREP Project Management Unit (PMU)Level 4, OG Sanft Building, MEIDECC