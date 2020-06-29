Commissioning of a New Classroom Building for GPS Kahoua under TC Gita Construction

29th June, 2020– The High Commissioner of Australia to Tonga, His Excellency Adrian Morrison commission a new building with Two-Classroom hall for GPS Kahoua today at 1200Hours, which was constructed under TC Gita Reconstruction Phase.

At his opening he acknowledges late King Tupou I vision for education which is the key to Tonga future and the partnership in sharing this vision and for Australia’s commitment to make it a reality. He also acknowledges the Government of Tonga for prioritizing School Reconstruction Project as part of the cyclone recovery effort. These climate resilience classroom means that the school will be better prepared for future disaster occur.

The Minister for MEIDECC, Hon. Poasi Tei, delivered the Remarks with the overview of the project presented by the CEO of MEIDECC Mr. Paula Ma’u. The CEO for Ministry of Education and Training Dr. Tangikina Moimoi, delivered the Vote of thanks on behalf of the Minister for Education and Training.

Representative from the World Bank Office in Tonga Mrs. Natalia Latu, the President of the Liahona Stake, Contractor, Design Supervision Consultant (Cardno), Project Management Unit, Parents, Teachers and Students were present to witness today’s event.

The new classroom building of two classroom halls was constructed by a local contractor known as Kiwi (Tonga) Ltd with 147 square metres (9.8m wide by 15m long) and the whole construction was $430,000TOP. A new tank stand with new 10,000 Litres water tank were also installed at school.

The new classroom building was funded by the World Bank and the Australian Government under the Pacific Resilience Program (PREP) under MEIDECC.