Commissioning of the new and repaired classrooms for ‘Apifo’ou College, Tongatapu

1st December, 2020 His Eminence Bishop Soane Patita Paini Cardinal Mafi was the Guest of Honour in the commissioning of the new and repaired classrooms for ‘Apifo’ou College today.

This is the second phase of this construction. There is one new building of four classrooms, whose partitions can be drawn to form one big hall. Two buildings, of four and two classrooms, were damaged by Tropical Cyclone Gita in 2018, have been repaired; they also have a store room each. The value of the construction was TOP$1,748,043.00.

This construction is under the Pacific Resilience Program (PREP) project led by the Ministry of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment Climate Change and Communications (MEIDECC) and co-funded by the World Bank and the Australian Government.

1st December, 2020 His Eminence Bishop Soane Patita Paini Cardinal Mafi was the Guest of Honour in the commissioning of the new and repaired classrooms for ‘Apifo’ou College today.

This is the second phase of this construction. There is one new building of four classrooms, whose partitions can be drawn to form one big hall. Two buildings, of four and two classrooms, were damaged by Tropical Cyclone Gita in 2018, have been repaired; they also have a store room each. The value of the construction was TOP$1,748,043.00.

This construction is under the Pacific Resilience Program (PREP) project led by the Ministry of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment Climate Change and Communications (MEIDECC) and co-funded by the World Bank and the Australian Government.

Dr. ‘Elina Kaufusi Bloomfield from PREP, MEIDECC reported, “All constructions are done by local companies. These constructions not only contribute to Tonga’s economy, but they also financially benefit many families. The construction of ‘Apifo’ou classrooms was done by the Ca’Bella Pacific (Tonga) Construction Limited.”

Mrs. Natalia Palu Lātū, the World Bank representative in Tonga said, “Today, we have reached yet another very important milestone together, as we commission the second part of the ‘Apifo’ou College reconstruction program also under the PREP. The World Bank is supporting the Government to strengthen Tonga’s resilience to natural disasters and climate change through this Pacific Resilience Program. This project aims to strengthen early warning systems, support resilience investment and financial protection for Tonga.”

Lord Sevele-‘o-Vailahi in his Vote of Thanks conveyed his appreciation, “Your Excellency, on behalf of the Cardinal, the Catholic Diocese and ‘Apifo’ou family, we thank you vey much for the magnanimous sypport that you have given Tonga and this morning in particular, ‘Apifo’ou College through the funding that you have provided with the World Bank. As you all know, ‘Apifo’ou College was the College that suffered the most from Cyclone Gita and we are most thankful for the support, funding, and moral support that you have given to the College over the past couple of years and no doubt, over the years to come.”

His Eminence Bishop Soane Patita Paini Cardinal Mafi stated, “This is a memorable day, which marks the importance of our children. The aftermath of Cyclone Gita caused students to study in tents and despite the cold, both students and teachers persevered. The students and I am so glad for the beautiful buildings, we gaze with wonderment, witnessing the best in which they are to study comfortably.”

Representatives from Cardno; Mr. Paea Pau’u the Manager of the Ca’Bella Construction Limited; Deputy Director Ministry of Education and Training, Mr. ‘Isikeli Oko and representatives; Project Management Unit representatives; members of the clergy; exstudents, teachers and parents were also present to celebrate this prestigious milestone.

Cardno, the Managing Contractor, designed and supervised the construction. The builder was the Ca’Bella Pacific (Tonga) Construction Limited.

– END –

For further information contact:

‘Elina Kaufusi Bloomfield, t: (676) 23-160, e: elinakb1466@yahoo.com.au

PREP Project Management Unit (PMU)

Level 4, OG Sanft Building, MEIDECC