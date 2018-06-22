Climate Resilience Sector Project (CRSP) Due Diligence Report

Introduction

1. The Due Diligence / Social Compliance Report (DDR) is for the proposed candidate subproject of the Climate Resilience Sector Project (CRSP) - Upgrading the evacuation and post disaster access road for Popua in Tongatapu; upgrading additional Government Primary Schools (GPS) in Tongatapu, which are the GPS Ngele’ia and the GPS Hala-‘o-Vave; and relocating of Lifuka, Ha’apai hospital from vulnerable area to higher ground. ADB has classified the proposed subproject as Category C for Involuntary Resettlement – meaning, “Additional candidate sector subprojects no involuntary resettlement impacts. No further action is required” (http://www.adb.org/site/safeguard-categories). The due diligence review presented here supports that classification.

Project Overview

2. The CRSP aims to mainstream climate resilience into government planning and address country priorities focusing on the most vulnerable sectors and communities. The overall proposed outcome seek to strengthen Tonga’s enabling environment for climate adaptation and disaster risk reduction at national and local level. This will be delivered through components including mainstreaming climate resilience into development planning, monitor Tonga’s climate data and information, established climate change trust fund to support community adaptive investment, and increase ecosystem resilience and climate infrastructure investment. 3. The Executive Agency (EA) of the CRSP is Ministry for Finance and National Planning (MFNP). The Ministry of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment, Climate Change and Communications (MEIDECC) is acting as the Coordinating Implementing Agency (IA). A Project Management Unit (PMU) has been established in MEIDECC to monitor the project activities and liaise with all implementing agencies, other stakeholders and ADB. There are five Implementing Agencies (IAs) of whom three have set up their own Project Implementation Units (PIUs). These are MOI – Ministry of Infrastructure; MLNR – Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources; MAFFF - Ministry of Agriculture, Food, Forestry and Fisheries; MET – Ministry of Education and Training; and MoH – Ministry of Health. Two of the five IAs do not have a separate PIU but supported by PMU / MEIDECC. The IAs that do not have PIUs are MET - Ministry of Education and Training and MOH - Ministry of Health. PMU in MEIDECC supports IAs that requires assistance for Ministries that do not have the PIU platform. The PMU supervises and supports all these PIUs and stakeholders. There are cross linkages between IAs in the project. These have been identified and the lines of communications are clarified. The Project Director is responsible for the supervision of the individual consultants and coordination with the firm.

4. No significant negative environmental and social impacts will occur from the implementation of the climate infrastructure investments including the additional candidate sector sub-projects. In fact there is an emphasis on improving climate change adaptations and outcomes through appropriate evacuation and post disaster access roads, safe location of public facility, provision of safe school facilities and compounds with an enabling environment to withstand inland inundation, drought and strong wind, as well as increase water harvesting and storage.

5. Ownership of the evacuation and post disaster access roads including the Popua evac road is MoI, the Ha’apai Hospital is MoH, and the five upgrades schools in Tongatapu is under MET (GPS’) & Maamafo’ou (Lavengamalie) education platform arrangement.