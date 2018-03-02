02 Mar 2018

The Chinese Government to Provide Emergency Humanitarian Aid for Tonga

Report
from Government of the People's Republic of China
Published on 15 Feb 2018 View Original

On February 12-13 (local time), hurricane GITA hit the south Pacific island country Tonga with a maximum speed of 195km per hour. 75% of the houses in the capital city Nukualofa including the Parliament House have been destroyed, roofs have been lifted, fresh water and power supply have been cut off, causing casualty and major economic loss.

To express the Chinese government and its people’s friendship and support to the government and people of Tonga, and to embody the international humanitarian spirits, the Chinese government launched emergency humanitarian aid mechanism to provide Tonga with humanitarian aid and help its government conduct rescue and relief work.

