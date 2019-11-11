11 Nov 2019

“Better Prepared for Disaster through on-site Broadcasting” Japan’s NPGA Handover of Outdoor Broadcasting Vehicle

Report
from Government of Tonga
Published on 11 Nov 2019

11th November, 2019 The Government of Japan and Tonga Broadcasting Commission celebrated the handover of an Outdoor Broadcasting Vehicle on Friday afternoon, 8 November 2019, funded through Japan’s Non-Project Grant Aid for Provision of Japanese Disaster Reduction Equipment. H.E Mr. Tetsuya Ishii, Ambassador of Japan to Tonga handed over the vehicle witnessed by Hon. Poasi Tei, Minister for MEIDECC.

Present at the ceremony were Board of Directors of the Tonga Broadcasting Commission, Mr. Solomone Finau, Acting CEO, Mr. Kifitoni Sikulu, Chief Engineer and the staff of the Tonga Broadcasting Commission.

“Disaster Risk Reduction is one of the priorities of Japan’s assistance to Tonga and the aim of the Outdoor Broadcasting Vehicle is to keep people in Tonga well informed and prepared for natural disasters through on-site broadcasting and wider coverage,” stated H.E Mr. Ishii. He said that the vehicle will also contribute to an increase in the effectiveness given by the Nationwide Early Warning System, the NEWS Project with its main component currently being constructed for Tonga Broadcasting Commission.

The broadcasting vehicle is an Urvan model having broadcast equipment, power supply system, PA systems and other composition fittings valued at $412,000 pa’anga before it departed Japan for Nuku’alofa. The vehicle is the last batch of the NPGA handed over to NEMO and Ministry of Health early this year.

Hon. Poasi Tei thanked the Ambassador for the much need assistance. He said that the Outdoor Broadcasting Vehicle is very handy at times of preparing for natural disasters, “potentially saving not only Tonga’s livelihood but our lives.” Inspection of the vehicle concluded the ceremony conducted by Mr. Kifitoni Sikulu, Chief Engineer of Tonga Broadcasting Commission.

Japan’s NPGA was introduced as a form of commodity aid to promote economic and social development of recipient countries. The NPGA for Tonga will also support Tonga’s effort to meet its Strategic Development Framework and contribute to the betterment of the welfare of the people of the Kingdom of Tonga.

ENDS

For further enquires please contact: The Embassy of Japan in Tonga. Level 5, National Reserve Bank of Tonga Building / Telephone: 22-221 / Fax 27-025

