Australia contributes AUD1.9M for water tanks and livelihoods in Tonga

15th June, 2020 TONGAN Australia has contributed AUD1.9m to community organisations in Tonga to protect against the impact of COVID-19 with safe water supply, hand hygiene, and agricultural development.

Non-government organisations including MORDI Tonga Trust, Live and Learn Tonga, and Caritas have all received funding. They will deliver projects to both protect families against COVID-19, and respond to the impacts of Tropical Cyclone Harold.

The funded activities include installation of water tanks in homes and schools, and teaching hand hygiene. Organisations will provide support for agricultural development to improve food production and generate income, as well as counselling to people who are suffering in the crisis.

The Australian High Commissioner to Tonga, HE Mr Adrian Morrison said, “Australia is committed to supporting Tonga to be better protected from the global COVID-19 crisis, and from the impact of future disasters such as cyclones. We are pleased to support the excellent work of local Tongan organisations to build resilience with clean water, health promotion, and agriculture skills.”

Tongan organisations will be supported by their Australian counterparts, including CARE Australia, Live and Learn Australia, and the Church Agencies Network Disaster Operations (CAN DO)/Caritas Australia.

This funding adds to AUD8m already provided to the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Finance to reduce the impact of COVID-19 in Tonga.

