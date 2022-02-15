Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (8 - 14 February 2022)

TONGA

One month since the 15 January eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano and subsequent tsunami, more than 30,600 people have been reached with water, sanitation and hygiene assistance as of 10 February. A further 15,000 people have been reached with health assistance and about 10,000 persons with nutrition assistance. In addition, more than 2,000 most-affected people benefitted from emergency shelter and NFI deliveries. While communication systems have gradually been restored, the full capacity will only be reached in a few weeks due to delays in repair of the undersea cable. With international delivery of relief supplies slowly reducing, partners will continue to support the Tongan authorities in recovery and reconstruction efforts.

30k people reached with water & sanitation

INDONESIA

Heavy rains and overflowing of rivers have triggered floods in Riau, West Kalimantan, and North Sumatra. Between 9-14 February, at least 21,000 people were directly affected by 2 meter high waters in Bengkalis regency of Riau, Ketapang regency of West Kalimantan and Tebing Tingi regency of North Sumatra. Local governments and community-based organizations have responded to the situation and provided basic relief assistance including food and shelter, supported by provincial and national government agencies.

21k people affected by floods

MYANMAR

In northeast Myanmar, fighting between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and local People’s Defence Forces (PDF) has intensified, with reports of airstrikes, across Hpakant, Mohnyin, Puta-O, Sumprabum and Tanai townships in Kachin State during the reporting period. This has resulted in civilian displacement, casualties, and destruction of civilian properties. More than 6,000 civilians from 5 villages in Puta-O township have been newly displaced due to armed clashes and insecurity since 3 February. According to local partners and religious leaders, these IDPs have sought refuge with host communities in Myitkyina and Puta-O townships or are hiding in the nearby forest. As of 9 February, humanitarian partners have provided over 1,000 IDPs hosted by the local communities with cash for food, shelter, essential household items, dignity and hygiene kits as well as COVID-19 preventive items. Humanitarian assistance to the remaining IDPs will be provided in the coming days.

Overall, UNHCR reported that as of 7 February, 8,600 remain internally displaced in Kachin since 1 February 2021. This is in addition to 96,590 people, who are internally displaced due conflicts due to conflicts before 2021.

8.6k people displaced in Kachin state