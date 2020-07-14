Affected families by TC Harold and families living below poverty line to benefit from Government funded food ration

14th July, 2020 **The National Emergency Management (NEMO) commenced distribution of 1500 government funded food items and 1500 hygiene kits from Caritas to Tropical Cyclone Harold affected household as well as households living below poverty line on Tuesday 14th July 2020. **

NEMO with its local partner Caritas are working together to distribute items in Tongatapu before moving on to ‘Eua. The food items include flour, sugar, tin fish, corn beef and rice. The hygiene kits on the other hand include hygiene products for personal care.

“The Government wanted to ensure that these food items and hygiene kits will assist not only the affected families from TC Harold but families living below poverty line as well, especially in this time of hardships,” said the CEO for MEIDECC

A team from NEMO will depart for ‘Eua later in the week to complete the distribution.

ENDS

Issued by the: National Emergency Management Office