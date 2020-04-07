Activation of Fua’amotu Tropical Cyclone Warnings Centre Notice

Date/Time of Activation Tuesday 07th April 2020/ 10:00AM

Activation # / Season 3/2019-2020

Activation Narrative

Severe Tropical Cyclone "HAROLD" (category 5} was located near latitude 16.41 South, longitude 169.65 East or about 205km North East of Port Vila (Vanuatu), 845km West of Nadi (Fil), 1685km WestNorhwest of Nuku'alofa, 1/15km Vest Northwest of “Ohonua, ‘Eua at 7:00am this morning. Severe Tropical Cyclone RAROLD Is moving south at the speed of O9 knots (18km/hr). The maximum winds néar the center is about 120 knots (740 km/hr). On its current track, Severe Tropical cyclone HAROLD ts expected to lie at about 435km East of Port Vila, Vanuatu by fpm this evening. Meanwhile, a trough of low pressure lies slow moving over Vava'u and the Niuas. Associated clouds with occasional rain and strong winds will affect the group today.

Based on the latest forecast track, severe TC HAROLD Is expected to enter our Tongan waters by Thursday Morning (O9th Apnl 201%). Therefore the Fua’amotu Tropical Cyclone Center Is activated at 10:30am this morning until further notice to respond to this Cyclone.