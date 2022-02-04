15 January 2022 Volcanic Eruption and Tsunami. Preliminary Satellite-Based Comprehensive Damage Assessment Report: Tongatapu, Eua, and Ha'apai divisions of the Kingdom of Tonga, the 4th of February 2022

Overview

A volcanic eruption triggered a tsunami on 15 January 2022, causing damage, devastation, and destruction on islands in the Kingdom of Tonga. The volcano erupted about 70km northwest of the capital city of Nuku'alofa, sending clouds of ash into the atmosphere and tsunami waves from the volcanic origin.

The Government of Tonga has stated that the volcanic eruption affected 84,000 in the Tongatapu,

Eua, and Ha'apai divisions of the Kingdom of Tonga. About 80% of the total population in the country needs emergency humanitarian assistance.

According to the OCHA, three fatalities have been confirme. More than 80 percent of the affected population resides in the Tongatapu, Eua, and Ha'apai divisions of the Kingdom of Tonga. These figures are likely to rise as the after-effects of the eruption, along with the effects of the tsunami, are fully realised. The eruption triggered tsunamis that severely impacted the islands of Mango,

Fonoifua, and Nomuka and destroyed nearly all buildings and residences on the islands.

• Preliminary assessment has shown devastating damages to houses, roads, and bridges disrupting aid movement into the affected areas.

• This report summarizes satellite-derived damaged analysis covering the most affected areas within the divisions of Tongatapu, Ha'apai, Eua of Tonga.