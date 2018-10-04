Emergency supplies and support boost Tokelauan disaster preparedness

HON KRIS FAAFOI

Civil Defence Minister Kris Faafoi helped deliver emergency supplies from New Zealand to Tokelau today.

Kris Faafoi, whose parents are originally from Tokelau, is on the atolls for the first visit by a New Zealand Government minister in 14 years. He is meeting with Taupulega (village council) and community members, and seeing progress on New Zealand-funded projects, such as building emergency preparedness.

“Emergency supplies delivered by New Zealand will help Tokelauans be safe and well in the event of a natural disaster. Items including family hygiene kits, tarps, tents, generators and mosquito nets can potentially save lives after a cyclone, for example,” Kris Faafoi said.

“New Zealand is also working with Tokelau to help them prepare for disasters through training and updating village emergency preparedness plans. I have seen for myself as Minister of Civil Defence the tremendous impact preparedness has – so this work will have a real impact and, I hope, help people manage through any disaster.

“Supplies include 90,000 chlorine tablets to ensure safe drinking water, 150 shelter kits, 710 solar lanterns, and more than 1000 mosquito nets. These are delivered through a partnership between the Ministry of Civil Defence & Emergency Management (MCDEM) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT).”

The visit to Tokelau is part of the Government’s recently announced shift in New Zealand’s strategic approach to the Pacific, known as the Pacific Reset. Tokelau is a non-self governing territory and part of the Realm of New Zealand.

“I am deeply honoured to be visiting Tokelau at this time and to be a part of what I see as a really positive reset for the New Zealand-Pacific relationship,” Kris Faafoi said.