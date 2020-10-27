WFP Togo Country Brief, September 2020

Operational Updates

COVID-19 response

The number of food insecure people who are at risk of falling into food insecurity has risen since the peak of the global pandemic (COVID-19), due to restrictive measures put in place by Governments. Community transmission concerns 30 percent of the COVID-19 cases, while the remaining 70 percent of cases concern people who have travelled from neighbouring countries, and further abroad.

As part of the Limited Emergency Operation, WFP plans to assist 252,000 people (50,400 households) with general food distributions and prevention of acute malnutrition in November 2020, over an initial period of three months. WFP is finalizing the local purchase process of food commodities. Four regions (Central, Maritimes, Plateau, and Savanes) highly affected by the global pandemic and with rising contamination rates will be prioritized.

WFP has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a national Government agency for the regional targeting and registration of beneficiaries, and it has identified two additional national nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) as distribution partners. WFP will provide technical assistance to national disaster management institutions and partners to reinforce coordination and preparedness and response capacities.

COVID-19-related global and national restrictions have affected the performance of supply chains in Togo and resulted in a decrease in the level of supply, demand and availability of transporters. WFP will be providing on-demand logistics support services to the Government and humanitarian actors under the LEO operation.