21 Jan 2020

WFP Togo Country Brief, September 2019

Report
World Food Programme
Published on 30 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (270.77 KB)

In Numbers

US$ 0.2 m six months (October 2019-March 2020) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

Decentralised evaluation

• WFP has been supporting the Government of Togo since May 2012 with the development of a HGSF based on local food production and integrated services, such as nutritional education, water and sanitation and school gardens. In line with this support, WFP commissioned a decentralized external evaluation on the home-grown school feeding (HGSF) programme. The results of the evaluation will help to capitalise on experiences, good practices and lessons learnt from this capacity-strengthening project. The final report of the evaluation has been submitted in August 2019 after integration of inputs from the Decentralized Evaluation of Quality Assurance Service (DEQAS), WFP and Togolese Government technical teams. WFP country office is working on the management response to the evaluation’ recommendations.

• The evaluation report highlighted that the capacity strengthening activities implemented over the period of the evaluation (January 2016 to December 2018) were relevant and strongly aligned with Government priorities to end hunger and recommendations from SABER-System Approach to Better Education Resultsrealized in 2016 as well as beneficiaries’ needs. Activities conducted were highly effective and efficient despite the lack of funds faced during the targeted period.
However, efforts need to be done to support school feeding actors to perform targeting criteria and monitoring and evaluation mechanisms.

School feeding

• In July 2019, the Government of Togo adopted a project of bill and its related texts of application during Ministries council held on 27 July 2019. The project of bill and its related texts of application aim to sustain the school feeding programme, to insure continuous funding from national budget and to encourage partners to support school feeding initiatives in Togo.

• School feeding in Togo is provided in 304 public primary schools throughout the country, reaching about 91,000 children. The programme is implemented by the Social Nets Project, co-financed by the World Bank and the Government of Togo, with WFP in charge of providing capacity-strengthening and technical support.

