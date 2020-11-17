WFP Togo Country Brief, October 2020

Operational Updates

COVID-19 response

• Over 280,000 people are at risk of falling into food insecurity and 1.3 million people in Togo require humanitarian assistance as a result of the global pandemic (COVID-19). This includes a 18 percent rise in prevalence of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and a 6.8 percent rise for severe acute malnutrition (SAM). Moreover, 15.2 percent of children within these figures are at grave risk if nutrition treatments are not received.

• As part of the Limited Emergency Operation (LEO), WFP plans to assist 252,500 people (50,500 households) with general food distributions and prevention of acute malnutrition in November 2020, over an initial period of three months. WFP is finalizing the local purchase process of food commodities. Four regions (Central, Maritimes, Plateau, and Savanes) highly affected by the global pandemic and with rising contamination rates will be prioritized during this assistance.

• COVID-19-related global and national restrictions have affected the performance of supply chains in Togo and resulted in a decrease in the level of supply, demand and availability of transporters. WFP will be providing on-demand logistics support services to the Government and humanitarian actors under the LEO operation.

• The Port of Lomé is WFP’s main Global Commodity Management Facility (GCMF) Hub in the West Africa region, currently holding an inventory of 4,116 metric tons of food, of which 80 percent are nutritious products. Today, WFP in Togo is handling an unprecedented flow of commodities in support to the global pandemic and the regional WFP Level 3 emergency in the Sahel (Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali). By the end of 2020, around 100,000 metric tons of various commodities will have been supplied to meet national and regional demands (including in the Sahel, Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone).