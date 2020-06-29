WFP Togo Country Brief, May 2020

Operational Updates

WFP Togo has been operating three main projects focused on crisis response and resilience building activities.

United Nations SDG 2030 FUND

• Through the UN SDG 2030 Fund, WFP Togo aims to improve the quality and quantities of food production from smallholder farmers and food processors to better response to the requirements of internal and external food markets, including school canteens.

• A memorandum of understanding (MoU) and a field level agreement (FLA) were signed with the Ministry of agriculture, animal and fishery production to coordinate the implementation of the activities with other involved ministries, particularly the Ministry of primary and secondary education and the Ministry of grassroot development, in charge of the Government-run school canteens programme.

• WFP has provided technical and financial assistance to food systems actors to conduct the mapping of smallholder farmers’ organizations, undertake a comprehensive needs assessment and prepare a capacity strengthening plan.

*WFP Immediate Response Account (IRA) for Emergency preparedness activity in Togo *

• This crisis response operation is aiming to strengthen the capacity of the national actors in charge of risks reduction and management and the National agency for civil protection (ANPC) in emergency preparedness and response measures.

• Through the IRA funding, WFP supported the ANPC and humanitarian partners including the Red Cross to elaborate and validate a common tool on humanitarian needs data collection in emergency. Around one hundred national actors (95 people) from the Savannah, Kara and Central regions in northern Togo were trained on joint rapid assessment of humanitarian needs after crisis. The preparedness activity included the mapping of food storage prepositioning capacities in the vulnerable Savannah and Kara regions, in preparation of emergency food assistance operations.