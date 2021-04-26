WFP Togo Country Brief, March 2021

In Numbers

160,000 people targeted for food assistance

498,6 mt of food planned to be distributed

USD 1.4 m six months (April to September 2021) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

Emergency food assistance

Through the strategic outcome 1, WFP plans to assist 160,000 vulnerable people to meet their emergency food needs. Beneficiaries will be composed of 150,000 people receiving cash-transfer and 10,000 beneficiaries of general food distributions, including specialized nutritious food for the prevention of moderate acute malnutrition among children aged 6-23 months and pregnant and lactation women and girls.

The zones of intervention will be the five regions of the country, Maritime, Plateaux, Central, Kara and Savanes, particularly in the areas affected by natural shocks and the COVID-19 crisis. WFP in Togo has started identifying cooperating partners to ensure food distributions to those who need it most in the targeted areas.

Sustainable food systems

With a view to contribute to the strengthening of the national food systems, WFP Togo and the Ministry of Agriculture set up a joint multi-sectorial committee for the implementation of the strategic outcome 2 of the 2021 ICSP.

Composed of technical officials appointed by various lead Ministries and facilitated by WFP, the committee aims to capitalize the results and recommendations of the SDG 2030 project to ensure the government’s engagement and ownership.

To increase the resilience of rural communities and sustainable food systems, WFP will scale-up its capacity strengthening activities on post-harvest storage and food quality control addressed to agricultural cooperatives and food processing groups.

To improve the access to markets of smallholders’ farmers, the links with the national school feeding programme will be established for the provision of local foodstuffs to the local school canteens. WFP will also support the development of an agriculture e-commerce platform and strategy to facilitate virtual exchanges between producers and buyers.

WFP is working to identify and implement 50 pilot school gardens in 50 public primary schools.

Developed in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Education, the National Agency for Community Development (ANADEB) and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), this initiative will be a basis for the promotion of community-based approach of school canteens in Togo. The school gardens will serve as a pedagogic tool and the agricultural products will also contribute to improve the nutritional status of school children.

Within the South-South and Triangular Cooperation, WFP is supporting the municipality of Lomé’s Golfe 3 to design a pilot project for an urban development school feeding model.

The logistics operations of the Lomé Corridor have been fully integrated into the Togo country office portfolio. The Corridor continues dispatching thousands of metric tons of food to support the WFP Level 3 Emergency operations in the Sahel countries (Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali).