WFP Togo Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers

168,630 people provided with cash assistance

851 000 USD of cash assistance distributed

USD 2.1. m six months (June to November 2022) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

Alarming increase in acute food insecurity In Togo, the lasting socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic compounded with recurrent climatic shocks (flooding and violent winds occur every year between June and October) and the inflationary effect of the Ukrainian crisis contribute to alarming increases in food prices that prevent vulnerable populations from meeting their basic food needs.

According to the latest Cadre Harmonisé (CH) Report, in the projected period (June-August 2022):

386,069 people (6,59 percent of the population) are facing acute food insecurity (Phase 3-4 of the IPC, Integrated Food Security Phase Classification), an increase of 89% compared to the same period last year.

almost 20% of the population (1,1 million people) are at risk of food insecurity (Phase 2 of the IPC), an increase of 18% compared to last year.

Since the beginning of the Ukrainian crisis, aggravated by the energy crisis in Nigeria, Togo has experienced sharp price increases in basic staple food and petroleum products. Between January and April 2022, prices of basic foodstuffs, both imported and locally produced, are up by 50 percent to 87 percent compared to the same period in 2021. Within the region, Togo is among the countries with the most spectacular price increases for local cereals: 48 percent for maize, 13 percent for sorghum, and 52 percent for beans.

The prices of petroleum products at the pump have increased thrice in the past 12 months. As of May 2022, price increases are 47% for Super (gasoline), 53% for kerosene, and 45% for diesel.

The price of fertilizers has increased significantly, making it difficult for smallholder farmers to access them, influencing the production costs of the upcoming 2022/2023 agricultural season.