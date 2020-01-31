WFP Togo Country Brief, January 2020

In Numbers

US$ 0.2 m six months (February – July 2020) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

Home-grown school feeding approach

• WFP provides capacity-strengthening activities and technical support to the Togo Government for the development of a home-grown school feeding (HGSF) model based on local food production and integrated services. School feeding in Togo is currently provided to 314 public primary schools throughout the country, reaching about 91,000 children. The programme is cofinanced by the World Bank and the Government of Togo and implemented by a national agency.

• Thanks to WFP advocacy work and policy support, the school feeding programme in Togo started to be more sustainable with the adoption by the Government of a legislation on school feeding and its related texts of application in July 2019. The adopted law will help to ensure continuous funding from national budget and encourage donors to support school feeding initiatives in Togo.

Strengthening of the national food system and agricultural value chains

• In line with the National Development Plan 2018-2022, the Government of Togo has strived to boost local productions of the main staples (cassava, yams, maize, rice), improve technologies and conservation approaches, as well as smallholder farmers’ productivity and access to markets.

• To support that initiative, WFP signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Agriculture Ministry in December 2019, to implement a Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030 project.

• The SDG 2030 project will support the development of the national food system and strengthen agricultural value chains in Togo. Activities include the restructuring and operationalization of smallholder farmers and food processors organisations and the facilitation of access to the school feeding market.

Emergency Preparedness

• The security situation in the Central Sahel region has been rapidly deteriorating in 2019, due to the expansion of non-State armed groups and growing inter-ethnics tensions.

• The risks of a spill over to coastal countries is very high and violent attacks have already occurred in the northern regions of Togo. The situation could potentially lead to internal population displacements, reduction of livelihoods activities and inaccessibility of main transit/supply routes due to insecurity.

• WFP has targeted the Togo office to strengthen its emergency preparedness and response capacity through an Immediate Response Fund. Activities are being deployed over a three-month period (January to March 2020).