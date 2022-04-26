WFP Togo Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers

10,000 people provided with emergency assistance

507 mt of food distributed (Nov 2021)

USD 210 000 of cash assistance distributed (Jan 2022)

USD 2.2 m six months (March to June 2022) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

Emergency assistance to households affected by flooding through the distribution of food and nutritional products

• As part of the execution of its Interim Country Strategic Plan 2021-2022, WFP Togo supports the Government in the operationalization of social protection programs, particularly in situations of emergency and shock response interventions.

• Following the request of the Togolese government, in November 2021 WFP Togo provided emergency food assistance to 10,000 vulnerable people severely affected by flooding to enable them to meet their basic food and nutrition needs during and after the shock.

• WFP worked in close collaboration with the National Agency for Civil Protection (ANPC) to identify and target the most vulnerable households in areas of the country severely impacted by flooding, the Maritime region in the south and the Kara and Savanes regions in the north of the country.

• This assistance, provided during the lean season when food is not readily available, consisted of the distribution of 507 mt of in-kind food rations, with a basket consisting of cereals (maize), pulses (beans), fortified vegetable oil, iodized salt and specialized nutritious foods (enriched flour) for the prevention of malnutrition for Pregnant and/or Lactating Women and Girls (PLWG) and children aged 6 to 23 months.

• Food distributions were coupled with educational sessions to sensitize beneficiaries about the importance of good nutrition and to inform them of the composition and preparation method of the specialized nutritional products.