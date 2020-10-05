WFP Togo Country Brief, August 2020

Operational Updates

Survey on the impact of COVID-19 crisis on national food and nutrition security in rural areas

• The Togolese government requested the support of WFP to measure the impact of COVID-19 on the food situation of vulnerable populations on the one hand and to provide baseline data on the food security and nutrition, the livelihood situation and on the household coping strategies on the other hand.

• From June to July 2020, WFP conducted a food security and nutrition data collection survey within 2,180 households living in the rural areas of the five economic regions of the country. The main results of the survey revealed that:

At national level, 15.2 percent of households have poor and limited food consumption score. The poorest region is Savana where about 33 percent of households have a poor and limited food consumption score followed by Kara with 17,8 percent;

Among children aged 6 to 23 months, 58.3 percent do not receive a sufficiently diversified diet (minimum of four food groups). Malnutrition is worse in the Savana region with 67.3 percent of children affected followed by the Central region with 40.9 percent.

• Cadre Harmonisé (CH) results: The update of food security figures done using CH 2.0 approach came out with 17 prefectures in phase 2 (stress) and one prefecture in phase 3 (crisis). The total number of persons in phase 3 and more is 281 000 with 4800 in phase 4.

• The results of the survey and the Cadre Harmonisé analysis will support the Government and food security stakeholders in operational decision-making process and inform future food security and nutrition interventions and assistance.