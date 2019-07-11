WFP Togo Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

US$ 0.3 m six months (May-Oct 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

Strengthening of food and nutritional care in the fight against HIV/TB in Togo

• The nutritional status and food consumption levels of people living with HIV (PLHIV) in Togo are below the national average. Since the end of 2013, nutrition support to HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria patients has stopped.

• WFP Togo in collaboration with UNICEF, WHO and UNAIDS has been leading initiatives to support the Ministry of Health and the National AIDS Control Program (PNLS) in their efforts to strengthen the capacity of national HIV and TB programmes.

• The ultimate objective of these initiatives is to provide national stakeholders with high-performance skills and tools in order to ensure the proper integration of the nutrition component into the services offered to people living with HIV (PLHIV) and tuberculosis (TB) patients, and to guarantee the success of future interventions.

• Thanks to funds provided by the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, these national capacity-building initiatives continued this year through:

i) the organisation of a three-day training workshop (12-13-14 March 2019) for health providers on the screening and management of acute malnutrition in people living with HIV undergoing Retroviral Treatment. In total, 30 technicians (22 women and 8 men) from seven decentralized health centres acquired the technical expertise and tools needed to undertake nutrition screening, monitoring and counseling activities of PLHIV;

(ii) the development of a database for the management of nutritional data of PLHIV and TB patients;

(iii) the gathering of evidence and the planning of a high-level national advocacy campaign to mobilize partners, including national actors, to finance nutrition and food support activities for people living with HIV and / or Tuberculosis under treatment in Togo.

School feeding - Field monitoring mission by WFP Center of Excellence in Brazil

• School feeding in Togo is provided in 304 public primary schools throughout the country, reaching about 91,000 children. The programme is implemented by the Social Nets Project, co-financed by the World Bank and the Government of the country, with WFP Togo in charge of providing capacity-strengthening and technical support.

• Since November 2018, ANADEB - the national agency responsible for the implementation of school canteens - has launched a new approach to school feeding, based on participatory community approach. The new model is being implemented in 10 new pilot schools, 2 per region of the country.

• Between November 2018 and February 2019 when the school canteen was launched, the social mediators of ANADEB, supported by WFP, conducted training sessions for the School Parents’ Committee about the organization of contributions, food purchases and the preparation of meals.

• A mission from the WFP Center of Excellence against Hunger in Brazil took place for the period from 12 to 18 March 2019 with the objective of supporting the Government of Togo's initiative to develop a model of schools of excellence that promotes quality school feeding based on local products.

• WFP technical officers visited the Amalaklé Public Primary School, that provides school meals 3 days per week to 112 children. The identification of the pilot school was made following a request introduced by the community to set up a school canteen.

• The community in-kind contributions (in beans and maize), which correspond to 5 percent of the value for the whole school year, were made at the beginning of the project. The rest of the necessary food items are purchased at the local market; ANADEB makes a weekly cash transfer for the purchase of local food to the Management Committee of the School Canteen.

• Meals are prepared by teams of voluntary mothers. The choice of menus, discussed at the inception of the programme, favors local foods and preparations.

• Overall, the visit made it possible to observe the relevance of the community approach for a probable expansion to other schools in Togo