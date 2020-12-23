Togo

UNICEF Togo COVID-19 Situation Report No. 11 for the period 16 September to 14 December 2020

Originally published

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of December 14, 2020, 3,266 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the country, or 1,658 more cases since the last report dated September 15, 2020. The number of cases cured stands at 2,789, or a proportion of 85% among confirmed cases, while the number of deaths reached 66, a case fatality rate of 2.02%, slightly down from September (2.5%). There are 24 pregnant women (all cured), 169 health professionals (including 49 doctors, 53 nurses, 36 health technicians, 9 midwives, 9 midwives, 8 nursing aides and 5 pharmacists) among the cases confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of contact cases investigated is 22,053, of which 99% were placed in self-isolation and followed up by the services of the Ministry of Health. The median age of confirmed cases is 35 years old, and people in the 25-34 and 35-44 age groups remain the most affected by the virus. 64 children aged 0 to 4 have been infected (35 girls and 29 boys) and 179 children aged 5 to 14 (97 boys and 81 girls) since the start of the pandemic. There have been 4 deaths in these two age groups since the start of the epidemic (3 boys and 1 girl). A total of 161,413 tests were carried out, i.e. 20.9 tests per 1,000 inhabitants, a strong increase compared to September (14.7 per 1,000)

