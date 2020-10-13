UNICEF Togo COVID-19 Situation Report No. 10 for the period 16 August to 15 September 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 15 September 2020, 1,608 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the country, or 461 more cases since the last report dated 15 August 2020. The number of cases cured stands at 1,230, a proportion of 76.4%, while the number of deaths reached 40, for a case fatality rate of 2.5%. There are 20 pregnant women, 83 health professionals (including 18 doctors and 32 nurses) among the cases confirmed since the start of the pandemic. In addition, 36 confirmed cases in children under 5 (16 girls and 20 boys) were also reported. The number of contact cases investigated is 14,754, 99% of which were placed in self-isolation and followed up by the agents from the Ministry of Health. The median age of confirmed cases is 33, and people in the 25-34 and 35-44 age groups remain the most affected by the virus. All health districts are now affected in the country, the Lomé Commune and Maritime regions being the most affected. A total of 79,653 tests were carried out, or 10.3 tests per 1,000 inhabitants.