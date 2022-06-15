Togo - State of emergency (DG ECHO, Government, Le Monde, The Guardian) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 June 2022)

-
On 13 June 2022, Togo's government has declared a "state of security emergency" in its northern border Savannah region, following another attack in May 2022 claimed by Mali-based Al-Qaeda militants (“Groupe de Soutien à l'Islam et aux Musulmans”) that killed eight Togolese soldiers and wounded thirteen. Fifteen assailants also died in the attack.
The measure is foreseen for three months and could be extended. Non-state armed groups in the Sahel have been progressively expanding and threatening the coastal West African states of Ivory Coast, Ghana, Benin and Togo.