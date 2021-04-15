Togo
Togo - Severe weather (Service de la Meteorologie Nationale, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 April 2021)
Heavy rain and strong wind have been affecting central and southern Togo since 10 April, causing severe weather-related incidents that have resulted in casualties and damage. Media reports, as of 15 April, one fatality and several material damage in the Kpindelè village (Kolocopé Canton, Anié Prefecture, Plateaux Region). Over the next 48 hours, light rain is forecast over south-western Togo.