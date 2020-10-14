Togo
Togo - Floods (National Meteorological Service, Copernicus EMS, Charter, PreventionWeb, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 October 2020)
- Since early October, heavy rain has been affecting the countries of the Volta Basin, particularly Togo, causing the Oti River to overflow and triggering floods that have resulted in casualties and widespread damage.
- DG ECHO reports as of 13 October, 11 fatalities, several injured people, around 57,000 affected people and nearly 4,000 damaged buildings across northern Togo, in particular in the area of Mandouri, and Koumongou towns.
- The Copernicus EMS was activated in rapid mapping mode (EMSR470) on 13 October, in order to support the damage assessment across the two aforementioned towns. In addition, the International Charter Space and Major Disasters was also activated on 12 October, concerning the Kara Province.
- Over the next 24 hours, moderate rain is forecast over most of the country.