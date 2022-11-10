Togo Floods 2022 DREF Application (MDRTG009)

Description of the Event

What happened, where and when?

Since October, heavy rains have poured down on the northern part of Togo (savannah region), causing overflowing water in communities and pockets of rain flooding in some areas. Three out of the seven prefectures in the Savannah region are seriously affected by flooding, namely the prefectures of Oti, Oti-Sud and Kpendjal.

This rainfall recorded from the northern zone and the rest of the country has spilled into the Mono River through the various affluent rivers. The Nangbéto dam is found on River Mono in the Maritime Region. On 17 October 2022, uninterrupted heavy rains in the Maritime Region caused an exponential rise in water levels and a spike in the dam’s water level. As from mid-October, Nangbéto dam officials reported that the water retention capacity had already been exceeded while forecasts predicted intense rainfalls in the coming days. On 17 October, River Mono, into which all the water from the northern region empty themselves, overflowed its banks. Dam officials were compelled to release waters to avoid dam failure and greater damages. This incident increased water levels in various streams especially in the Yoto, bas Mono and Lacs prefectures.

These widespread increases in the water level in communities destroyed crops in farms, affecting several hectares of rice, maize, soya, and beans. Floods also filled farm roads and caused material damage. Prominent among the material damage is the destruction of huts, flooding of schools and extensive livestock losses. On 25 October 2022, Togo’s National Disaster Prevention Agency (ANPC) released information collected in the Savanes and Maritime Regions, showing that over 18,596 people have been affected in the 2 regions. Inventories carried out so far by the ANPC and the Togolese Red Cross point to material damage and numerous vulnerable people.

Preliminary region-based data show that the Maritime Region has been affected particularly. In fact, this region hosts 90% of those affected given that these people were hard hit by the release of water from the dam.

1) Maritime Region Across the entire Maritime Region, 48 villages and 16,340 people have been affected by the disaster.

So far, 03 prefectures, out of 07 the region has, have been considerably affected. The three considerably affected prefectures are Yoto (8 villages), Lacs (18 villages) and Bas-Mono (22 villages) found downstream of the dam. More specifically, the floods caused the following damage in each prefecture:

Lacs prefecture: 18 villages flooded, with 1,093 households affected. There are 119 people living with a disability, 669 children below five, 143 breastfeeding women and 45 pregnant women living amid promiscuity.

Bas Mono prefecture: ANPC figures confirm 2,488 affected houses, 71 people living with a disability, 881 children below 5,262 breastfeeding women and 107 pregnant women exposed to health risks.

Yoto prefecture: it has in total 504 affected households, with 30 people living with a disability, 1,789 children below 05, 69 breastfeeding women and 28 pregnant women.

Since 2009, the Nangbéto dam has not retained this much influx of water requiring the release of over 1,300 m3 per second, affecting mainly the Maritime Region. Such a level of impact and the occurrence of this disaster surprised communities, which were unable to deal with it.

2) Savanes Region:

Kpenjal prefecture: 18 villages have been affected with 459 households hit, including 56 whose roofs were carried away. Some of the affected households housed 573 students, 531 women and 50 elderly people.

OTI-Sud prefecture: 7 villages were flooded, 104 women were, and 85 households were affected, while 138 houses lost their roofs, and 122 students were hit (source: ANPC).

Furthermore, the Oti prefecture was flooded in 3 villages like Tambinamoiane, Forêt-Chasse and Sangbana, with 20 households affected, 23 women hit, 33 students whose homes lost their roofs, and were destroyed by the waters.

Evaluations performed by the ANPC together with Togolese Red Cross (TRC) branches highlighted the scale of the disaster in communities and prompted the application for DREF funding.