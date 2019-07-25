Togo: Flood Preparedness & Response - Emergency Plan of Action Final Report Operation n˚ MDRTG007

SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

From July 2017, torrential rains started in the northern regions of Togo, raising the water levels of the rivers in the south of the country (which collects all the water) particularly the Mono River. As projected by the forecasts of the Directorate General of National Meteorology of Togo, this continuous rainfall also affected the catchment area of the Nangbéto hydroelectric dam reservoir at the beginning of the rainy season in 2017. The metrological forecasts on West Africa estimated excess rainfall in the northern zone of Togo. By 7 August 2017, the Nangbéto dam authorities warned that the dam had exceeded its water retention capacity, leading to an overflow starting with a discharge rate of 680 m3 /s on 23 August. The spills reached their peak on 22 September with a flow of 1200 m3 / s which dropped to 320 m3 on 26 September 2017. With excess water trapped, the authorities were obliged to release water by opening the dam, thereby resulting in downstream floods in several villages in the Maritime Region. Some 3,680 households or 16,060 people in 30 villages at risk of flooding at the time.

On 28 September 2017, a total of 602 households (3,612 people) were affected by the floods. Ten villages bordering the Mono river including Agbanakin, Atchamé, Togbavi, Togbagan, Azimé-Dossou, Adamé, Gbandi, Gbandidi, Agbetiko and Handivi) were flooded, affecting more than 213 households (1,278 people). An additional 389 households (2,334 people) in Agbanakin, were marooned in their village. Accessibility to several localities was only possible by canoe or on foot. A few weeks later, the number of affected people downstream increased to 3,680 households (this represents around 16,060 people in 30 villages).

On 6 October 2017, a DREF operation was launched for CHF 155,229 to assist Togo Red Cross in reducing the vulnerabilities of nine (9) villages severely affected by the floods. The DREF funds were used to assist 1,833 people (420 households) out of the 602 vulnerable households (2,815 inhabitants in 9 villages) targeted by the operation. To note, 1,308 households were affected in the 9 targeted villages. The operation focused on households evacuated during the floods and those who were not evacuated but who had high vulnerability and had been documented.

The nine targeted villages for this DREF operation included; Adamé, Agbanakin, Atcharne, Togbavi, Togbagan, Azime Doussou, Agbetiko, Gbandi and Gbandjidji which are near the riverine of Mono River. Continuous situation assessment helped strengthen the identification of vulnerabilities of these households and to ensure they did not benefit from another stakeholders’ assistance. Gender and cultural diversity approach were taken into consideration in identification of households.

This DREF operation had a 45-day extension due to the delay in the release of funds to initiate implementation. In addition, the extension was granted because all proposed activities could not take place in the defined timeframe (initial end date 6 January 2018) due to civil unrest which was beyond the NS’s control. The extension was granted until 21 February 2018 to complete the pending activities and an Operations Update was published to reflect these changes..