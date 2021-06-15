Togo COVID-19 Situation Report – #12, 01 January to 30 April 2021

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of April 30, 2021, 12,967 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the country. The number of cured cases stands at 11,140, a proportion of 86%, while the number of deaths has reached 123, a case fatality rate of 0.95%. There are 35 pregnant women, 639 health professionals (including 142 doctors and 195 nurses) among the cases confirmed since the start of the pandemic. In addition, 175 confirmed cases in children under 5 (90 girls and 85 boys) were also notified. The number of active cases is 1,704, followed by the services of the Ministry of Health. The median age of confirmed cases is 36, and people in the 25-34 and 35-44 age groups remains the most affected by the virus. Lomé Commune and Maritime regions include the majority of cases at national level. A total of 310,570 tests were carried out, i.e. 26 tests per 1,000 inhabitants