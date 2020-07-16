Togo COVID-19 Situation Report – #08, 24 June to 13 July 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 13 July 2020, Togo recorded 731 confirmed cases of COVID-19, ie 148 more new cases since the SitRep of 23 June 2020. Twenty children under 5 years old (7 girls and 13 boys) are among the confirmed cases. The number of cured people rose to 528, a proportion of 72.2%, while the number of deaths reached 15 (including 6 women), representing a fatality rate of 2%. The number of contacts investigated was 9,076 on the same date. The median age of confirmed cases is 32 years old and people in the 15-44 age group remain the most affected by the virus. The sex ratio (male / female) is 2.3 (509/222). All health districts are now affected in the country. The Lomé Commune and Maritime regions are the most affected. A total of 36,277 tests were carried out, i.e. 4.7 tests per 1,000 inhabitants.