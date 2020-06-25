Togo COVID-19 Situation Report – #07, 08 to 23 June 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 23 June 2020, Togo has registered 583 confirmed cases of COVID-19, ie 86 new cases since the SitRep of 07 June 2020. Sixteen children under 5 years of age (5 girls and 11 boys) are among the confirmed cases. The number of cases healed stands at 392, a proportion of 67.2%, while 14 deaths (including 6 women) have been recorded since the start of the epidemic, representing a fatality rate of 2.4%. The number of contacts investigated was 7,616 on the same date. The median age of confirmed cases is 32, and people in the 25-34 age bracket remain the most affected by the virus. The sex ratio (male / female) is 2.25 (404/179). All health districts are affected except the Haho health district in the Plateaux region. The Lomé Commune and Maritime regions are the most affected. A total of 28,687 tests were carried out, i.e. 3.7 tests per 1,000 inhabitants.