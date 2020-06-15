Togo COVID-19 Situation Report – #06, 28 May to 07 June 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 07 June 2020, Togo recorded 497 confirmed cases of COVID-19, (ie 75 new cases since the SitRep of 27 May 2020). Fifteen children under 5 years of age (5 girls and 10 boys) are among the confirmed cases. The number of cases healed stands at 251, a proportion of 50%, while 13 deaths (including 6 women) have been recorded, representing a fatality rate of 2.6%. The number of contacts investigated was 5,928 on the same date.

The median age of confirmed cases is 32 years and people in the 25-44 age group remain the most affected by the virus. The sex ratio (male / female) is 2.2 (340/157). The Lomé Commune region remains the most affected, but 42 out of 44 health districts are now affected.