Togo COVID-19 Situation Report – #05, 11 May to 27 May 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 27 May 2020, Togo recorded 422 confirmed cases of COVID-19, or 223 more new cases since the SitRep of May 11, 2020. Eleven children under the age of 5 (4 girls and 7 boys) are among the cases confirmed. The number of cured patients rose to 197, a proportion of 46.7%, while 13 deaths (including 6 women) were recorded, representing a fatality rate of 3.1%.

The number of alert contacts investigated was 2,199 on the same date. The median age of confirmed cases is 32 years old and people in the 25-44 age group remain the most affected by the virus. The sex ratio (male / female) is 2.4 (298/124).

The Lomé Commune region remains the most affected by the pandemic with 45% of confirmed cases.