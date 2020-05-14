Togo COVID-19 Situation Report – #04, 04 May to 11 May 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 11 May 2020, Togo recorded 199 confirmed cases of COVID-19, ie 91 new cases since the SitRep of April 20, 2020. Six children under 5 years of age (2 girls and 4 boys) are among the confirmed cases. The number of cases cured stands at 92 and 11 deaths have been recorded, representing a fatality rate of 6%. Two children under the age of 5 are among the victims. The number of contacts identified and followed up in self-isolation is 2,138. The median age of confirmed cases is 35 years. People in the 25-44 age group remain the most affected by the virus. The sex ratio (male / female) is 2.26 (138/61), but it should be noted that 55% of the patients who died are women. The pandemic now affects all regions of the country, led by the Lomé Commune region where 51% of confirmed cases are recorded.