Togo COVID-19 Situation Report – #03, 20 April to 04 May 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 4 May 2020, 128 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been notified (44 new cases since the SitRep #2).

Among these confirmed cases, there are 17 children 0-19 years old, including 6 children under 5 years old.

The country has registered a total of 9 deaths related to COVID-19, including 3 children aged 28 days to 10 years. The number of patients cured stands at 74, while 1,571 contacts are currently being followed.

People aged 20-59 are the most affected by the virus (75%) and the sex ratio is 1.56.

The pandemic currently affects the 6 health regions in the country, but the most affected regions remain Lomé Commune and Maritime, with 62 and 31 cases respectively. A total of 7,891 screening tests were carried out across the country.

Situation in Numbers

