Togo COVID-19 Situation Report – #02, 08 April to 20 April 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 20 April 2020, Togo has 84 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (+10 from the previous SitRep on 08 April 2020). The death toll is 06 people, representing a fatality rate of 7.1%, and 53 people recovered. To this date, 4,381 tests have been conducted nationwide.

The Male / Female ratio is 1.6. The age group between 20 and 59 is the most affected with 77% of cases. Lomé Commune and Maritime remain the most affected regions with 47 and 23 cases respectively (see map, right).

Situation in Numbers

84 COVID-19 confirmed cases

06 deaths

2,544,902 children affected by COVID-19 school closures