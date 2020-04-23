Togo: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report #1, Reference Period: 24 March to 08 April 2020

Key facts

73 cases confirmed since the start of the epidemic, including 3 deaths, representing a fatality rate of 4.1% and 24 people recovered. 6 out of 73 cases are healthcare professionals (4 doctors, 1 nurse and 1 midwife)

As of 08 April 2020, 3 new cases have been confirmed only in the Lomé region and 1 new patient has recovered, bringing the total number of patients cured to 24. To date, nearly 1,877 screening tests have been carried out across the country.

The M / F ratio is 1.7. The age group between 20 and 59 is the most affected with 78% of cases. The management of 38 cases (22 at the Regional Hospital (RH) in Lomé Commune, 5 at University Hospital “Campus” and 1 at RH Dapaong) is complementary to the containment of suspected cases throughout the territory. Lomé Commune remains the most affected region with 34 cases.

1,502,618 cases confirmed in the world

89,915 deaths in the world

