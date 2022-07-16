Togo - Civilians killed in an attack in the North (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 July 2022)

A third attack this year by non-state armed groups occurred during the night of July 14-15 in two localities of the prefecture of Kpendjal, a region close to the border with Burkina Faso.

Military operations in the Dapaong area have been underway since mid-May and have been stepped up since the declaration of a state of emergency on June 13, following the spillover of insecurity from Central Sahel into several West Africa Coastal countries.