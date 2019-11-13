Togo is making good progress in the fight against the three diseases. Between 2013 and 2018, antiretroviral treatment coverage almost doubled, new HIV infections declined by 21%, and HIV-related deaths fell by 16%. From 2013 to 2017, deaths from malaria fell by 27, while the proportion of tuberculosis notification reached 80% in 2017, compared to a regional average of 48%. Grants are performing close to their established targets. Global Fund interventions are well coordinated with those of other donors to avoid duplication and overlaps, and Togo has strengthened its health information management system, improving the availability of health data.

Data quality, however, still requires significant improvement, with material inaccuracies found in the results reported to the Global Fund. There is poor traceability of drugs at district and service delivery level due to weak inventory management, and Principal Recipient oversight over the procurement of non-health product needs to improve. Health facilities continue to sell anti-malaria medicines to patients, despite free medicines funded by the Global Fund being available.

Global Fund Grants in Togo (GF-OIG-19-022 - 12 November 2019)

