GIEWS Country Brief: Togo 20-May-2019

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Cropping season in 2019 underway under favourable moisture conditions

Above-average cereal production in 2018

Prices of coarse grains remained overall stable

Strong economic growth projected, declining food inflation

No external food assistance required across the country

Cropping season in 2019 underway under favourable moisture conditions

Following a timely onset of seasonal rains, planting of maize (main season) in the south was completed in April and harvesting operations are expected to start in August. Rice, millet, sorghum crops, for harvest from October, are ongoing. The cumulative rainfall since the beginning of the season in April is favourable for the development and growth of the plants already in place. Weeding activities are normally taking place in most cropping areas.

Grazing conditions and availability of water for livestock have improved in May compared to the previous months in the main natural reserves of the country. The animal health situation is generally stable, apart from some localized outbreaks of seasonal diseases.

Above-average harvest gathered in 2018

Despite localized flooding, favourable weather conditions in 2018 resulted in an above-average cereal crop production of about 1.3 million tonnes. Production of maize, the main staple cereal, is estimated at about 887 000 tonnes, nearly 4 percent above the previous year’s level and 11 percent above the five-year average.

Despite the 2018 above-average harvest, cereal import requirements in 2019 (October 2018/September 2019) are estimated to remain stable due to high demand for human consumption, mostly rice.

Strong economic growth projected, declining food inflation

According to the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU), the economic growth is forecast to remain strong at about 5.2 percent in 2019, up from an estimated 4.7 percent recorded in 2018. Growth is supported by large public investments, improved transport networks (new roads and an expanded port and airport) and increase in agricultural output. The year-on-year inflation rate in 2019 is expected to remain low at 0.6 percent in 2019, down from the 0.9 percent recorded in 2018 due to stable domestic prices. Inflation is well below the UEMOA (Union Economique et Monétaire Ouest Africaine) convergence rate of 3 percent.

Pockets of chronic food insecurity persist, mostly in north

Food security conditions are generally favourable due sufficient food availability, regular functioning of the markets, relative price stability and the implementation of Government interventions, including social safety nets. As a result, the latest “Cadre Harmonisé” analysis did not envisage people in need of food assistance up to June-August 2019.