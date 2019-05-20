20 May 2019

GIEWS Country Brief: Togo 20-May-2019

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 20 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (220.89 KB)

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

  • Cropping season in 2019 underway under favourable moisture conditions

  • Above-average cereal production in 2018

  • Prices of coarse grains remained overall stable

  • Strong economic growth projected, declining food inflation

  • No external food assistance required across the country

Cropping season in 2019 underway under favourable moisture conditions

Following a timely onset of seasonal rains, planting of maize (main season) in the south was completed in April and harvesting operations are expected to start in August. Rice, millet, sorghum crops, for harvest from October, are ongoing. The cumulative rainfall since the beginning of the season in April is favourable for the development and growth of the plants already in place. Weeding activities are normally taking place in most cropping areas.

Grazing conditions and availability of water for livestock have improved in May compared to the previous months in the main natural reserves of the country. The animal health situation is generally stable, apart from some localized outbreaks of seasonal diseases.

Above-average harvest gathered in 2018

Despite localized flooding, favourable weather conditions in 2018 resulted in an above-average cereal crop production of about 1.3 million tonnes. Production of maize, the main staple cereal, is estimated at about 887 000 tonnes, nearly 4 percent above the previous year’s level and 11 percent above the five-year average.

Despite the 2018 above-average harvest, cereal import requirements in 2019 (October 2018/September 2019) are estimated to remain stable due to high demand for human consumption, mostly rice.

Strong economic growth projected, declining food inflation

According to the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU), the economic growth is forecast to remain strong at about 5.2 percent in 2019, up from an estimated 4.7 percent recorded in 2018. Growth is supported by large public investments, improved transport networks (new roads and an expanded port and airport) and increase in agricultural output. The year-on-year inflation rate in 2019 is expected to remain low at 0.6 percent in 2019, down from the 0.9 percent recorded in 2018 due to stable domestic prices. Inflation is well below the UEMOA (Union Economique et Monétaire Ouest Africaine) convergence rate of 3 percent.

Pockets of chronic food insecurity persist, mostly in north

Food security conditions are generally favourable due sufficient food availability, regular functioning of the markets, relative price stability and the implementation of Government interventions, including social safety nets. As a result, the latest “Cadre Harmonisé” analysis did not envisage people in need of food assistance up to June-August 2019.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.