GIEWS Country Brief: Togo 16-June-2021

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Cropping season 2021 proceeding under favourable moisture conditions

Following a timely onset of seasonal rains in the south, planting of the 2021 main season maize crop was completed in April and conditions of crops to be harvested in August are favourable. Planting operations for rice, millet and sorghum, to be harvested from October, are ongoing. Cumulative rainfall amounts since early March have been average to above average in most planted areas, supporting crops at different growing stages. Normal weeding activities are taking place in most cropped areas.

However, the latest weather forecast by the Forum of the Agro‑Hydro‑Climatic Seasonal Forecast in Sudano‑Sahelian Africa (PRESASS) points to below‑average rainfall amounts with prolonged dry spells between June and September 2021, likely affecting yields and availability of pasture and water for livestock. In addition, localized production shortfalls are likely to occur in some areas where above‑average water flows of the Mono and Oti rivers are expected. Overall, 2021 cereal crop production is forecast at a slightly below‑average level.

Seasonal rains increased water and pasture availability in June 2021, improving livestock body conditions and enhancing animal market value in most parts of the country. The domestic livestock seasonal return movement from the south to the north started in early March following the timely onset of the rains in the south. The animal health situation is generally good and stable, with just some localized outbreaks of seasonal diseases, including Trypanosomiasis and Contagious Bovine Peripneumonia.

Slightly above‑average cereal production harvested in 2020

The 2020 national cereal production is estimated at 1.36 million tonnes, about 4 percent above the five‑year average, reflecting favourable rainfall across the country and adequate supply of inputs. Major year‑on‑year production increases were recorded for rice (paddy). However, localized production shortfalls occurred in some areas due to flooding in August and September 2020 and Fall armyworm (FAW) infestations.

The import requirements for the 2020/21 marketing year (November/October) are forecast at an above‑average level of 350 000 tonnes, as local traders are aiming to replenish their stocks to offset the slight decline in domestic cereal production.

Prices of coarse grains seasonally increased in recent months

Despite the seasonal decrease in availability, the supply of cereals in most markets remains adequate. Prices of cereals increased seasonally in most markets in May 2021 and remained well above their year‑earlier levels, supported by strong domestic demand for seeds since the start of planting activities in March in southern areas and by export demand from neighbouring countries.

Pockets of chronic food insecurity persist, mostly in north

According to the March 2021 “Cadre Harmonisé” analysis, about 204 000 people are estimated to need external food assistance between June and August 2021, well above the 3 500 food insecure people that were estimated for the same period in 2020. The increase in the number of food insecure population is mainly due to the effects of flooding on livelihoods and crop production in some areas, the high level of prices and the impacts of the COVID‑19 containment measures on value chain.