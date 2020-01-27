The ECOWAS and UNOWAS support the holding of peaceful and violence-free presidential election in Togo on 22nd February 2020

The United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), together with The Economic Community Of West Africa States (ECOWAS) Commission organized a Workshop to mobilize Togolese stakeholders to help ensure the holding of peaceful and violence-free presidential election, scheduled to take place on 22nd February 2020. A declaration was issued at the conclusion of the workshop reflecting the commitment of the participants.

LOME, 25 January 2020- The Economic Community Of West Africa States (ECOWAS)

Commission, The United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), jointly organized a Workshop aimed at mobilizing all stakeholders towards the holding of peaceful and violence-free presidential elections in Togo on 22nd February 2020. In attendance were the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Togo, and the Togo Chapter of the ‘Working Group on Women, Youth, Peace and Security in West Africa and the Sahel.

Other participants at the Workshop included representatives of the Togolese Government, the Defense and Security Forces, the Civil Society Organizations, the Religious and Traditional Leaders, the High Council for Reconciliation and the Consolidation of National Unity (HCRRUN), the Independent Electoral Commission (CENI), the Media, the ECOWAS Commission, UNOWAS, and the UN System in Togo.

The workshop was organized as a follow-up to the joint ECOWAS-UNOWAS mission held in November 2019 and the pre-electoral fact-finding Mission held by the ECOWAS Commission and United Nations from 9th to 13th November 2019 and from 8th to 11th December 2019, respectively.

Participants stressed their commitment to collaborate in ensuring that the presidential election scheduled for 22nd February 2020 is peaceful, transparent, free, credible and inclusive. Participants issued a Declaration to that effect, appealing to all stakeholders to give priority to tolerance, dialogue, consultation, non-violence and the legal means to address any election-related dispute.

Participants urged partners, particularly the ECOWAS Commission, UNOWAS and the UN System in Togo, to sustain their efforts in promoting a peaceful election through joint strategies and support such as the deployment of long-term and short-term electoral observation missions and to accompany the process.

Bureau de Communications Stratégiques et de l’Information Publique

Kouider Zerrouk, Chef de bureau – (+221) 33 869 85 60 / 77 332 49 28 – zerrouk@un.org

Angelita Mendy Diop, Chargée de communication – (+221) 33 869 85 47 / 77 450 61 81 – mendya@un.org

Cheikh A. Bamba Seye, Webmaster – Community Manager – (+221) 33 869 85 26 / 76 477 35 53 – seyec@un.org

Ngor, route de la plage – PO Box 23 851, Dakar Ponty (Sénégal)